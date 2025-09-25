William Shatner Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency
Iconic Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday following a medical emergency. TMZ reports that the 94-year-old actor was experiencing problems with his blood sugar while at home in Los Angeles and called emergency services as a precaution. Shatner was then transported to a local hospital, where a source told TMZ he was now doing “good” and “resting comfortably.” Shatner, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 2019, rose to fame after playing Kirk across multiple seasons of television, several movies, and seven video games, but also found acclaim for his role as Denny Crane on The Practice and Boston Legal, a role for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2021, he became the oldest person to fly in space after traveling aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18 at the age of 90.