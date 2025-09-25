Cheat Sheet
William Shatner Rushed to Hospital After Medical Emergency

911
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.25.25 12:58AM EDT 
William Shatner
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUPhotoBank via GettyImages

Iconic Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday following a medical emergency. TMZ reports that the 94-year-old actor was experiencing problems with his blood sugar while at home in Los Angeles and called emergency services as a precaution. Shatner was then transported to a local hospital, where a source told TMZ he was now doing “good” and “resting comfortably.” Shatner, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 2019, rose to fame after playing Kirk across multiple seasons of television, several movies, and seven video games, but also found acclaim for his role as Denny Crane on The Practice and Boston Legal, a role for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2021, he became the oldest person to fly in space after traveling aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18 at the age of 90.

Read it at TMZ

2
Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Record With Late-Night Return
FREE SPEECH WIN
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.25.25 12:28AM EDT 
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, September 23 included Glen Powell ("Chad Powers"), and musical guest Sarah McLachlan. (Disney/Randy Holmes)  JIMMY KIMMEL (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)
Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel Live! broke its own record on YouTube this week. Kimmel’s return monologue following the show’s suspension became his most-watched monologue ever, garnering almost 18 million views in less than 24 hours. On television, the episode drew 6.3 million viewers, despite not airing in 23 percent of U.S. households, and became Kimmel’s third-most-watched episode since the show began in 2003. Before Tuesday night’s monologue, Kimmel’s most-viewed monologue on YouTube was his 2020 remembrance for Kobe Bryant, followed by his announcement in 2017 of his son’s birth and health complications. Kimmel earned praise for his monologue, in which he extended empathy to Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, while also skewering President Donald Trump and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, both of whom attempted to pressure ABC into canceling Kimmel’s program after he made what they claimed were jokes at Kirk’s expense. ABC responded by taking Kimmel’s show off-air indefinitely, which triggered a massive backlash from celebrities, politicians and members of the public that eventually saw Kimmel returned to his regular time slot.

Read it at Variety

3
Kamala Harris Blasts Protesters at Book Tour: ‘Nothing I Can Do’
🤷‍♀️
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 10:11PM EDT 
Kamala Harris
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former Vice President Kamala Harris shut down pro-Palestine activists who protested her book tour event on Wednesday night in New York, telling them, “I’m not president right now. There’s nothing I can do.” Confronted by four protesters throughout the course of the evening, Harris initially expressed compassion, the Associated Press reports. “What’s happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. Donald Trump has given Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants,” she told them, before eventually telling a later protester there was nothing she could do. In her book, 107 Days, Harris described President Joe Biden’s response to Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza as “inadequate,” Axios reports, writing, “I had pleaded with Joe, when he spoke publicly on this issue, to extend the same empathy he showed to the suffering of Ukrainians to the suffering of innocent Gazan civilians.” Harris’ relative public silence on the issue became a sticking point for many, however, with thousands of potential voters joining the uncommitted movement in an attempt to force then-presidential candidate Harris to commit to working towards a ceasefire.

4
Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals Stage Name Early Agent Wanted to Call Him
REBRANDED
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.24.25 8:32PM EDT 

Leonardo DiCaprio has revealed the stage name that an early agent wanted him to adopt to get more work. Speaking on the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, the 50-year-old Hollywood star recalled the start of his career as he and his stepbrother tried to get work as child actors. “There were these acting agents that would line you up like cattle,” DiCaprio said, admitting that at the time he was also a breakdancer who’d bust moves on the street for money. He recalled other young actors getting agents, but he missed out. “I just remember my dad saying, someday you’re going to have your time, son, just keep at it.” The Titanic star then shared that he was around 13 when he got an agent who organized his first promotional headshot. However, there was a problem with the caption of his photo. “They said ‘Your name is too ethnic... They’re never going to hire you. Your new name is Lenny Williams,’” DiCaprio said. The star said his father was livid when he saw his son’s ‘new’ name on his headshot. “He ripped it up and he said, ‘Over my dead body,’” DiCaprio noted. The star was interviewed on the podcast with Benicio del Toro to promote their movie One Battles After Another.

5
New Bond Director Rules Out Stars and Americans for Role
SHAKEN...
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.24.25 7:13PM EDT 
Published 09.24.25 7:12PM EDT 
Cast member Daniel Craig poses during the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
TOBY MELVILLE/Toby Melville/Reuters

The new director of James Bond is on a mission to disappoint the famous: The next 007 will be an “unknown,” sources say. Denis Villeneuve, the Oscar-nominated director of the latest Dune movies, has been handed the longest-running cinematic franchise by Amazon MGM Studios. “It’s a new Bond, a new start, a fresh everything,” a key source told Deadline‘s gossip columnist, the veteran British journalist Baz Bamigboye. Villeneuve is looking for a British “fresh face” in his 20s and 30s, a series of criteria which end speculation that it could be American Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell and Austin Butler. Also out of the running would be Idris Elba, who is 53. Other names who have been mooted include Jacob Elordi, a 28-year-old Australian, and apparently aged out-Brits Tom Hardy, 47, and Henry Cavill, 42. Daniel Craig, now 57, quit as Bond after 2021’s No Time to Die. He was already a well known Britishactor when he was cast as Bond aged 38 in Casino Royale. The original Bond, Sean Connery, had a Hollywood career when he was cast, having starred in 1959’s Darby O’Gill and the Little People. The 26th Bond, which has not been named, is not due to be released until at least 2028, Deadline reported.

Read it at Deadline

6
Baseball Pro Defends Ditching Game to Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial
COVERING THE BASES
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.24.25 6:19PM EDT 
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Shaw #6 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 20, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Jeff Dean/Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw says he’s fine with any backlash after missing the team’s game last Sunday to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial, following criticism from New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen—who called his decision “weird”—and others. The Cubs lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds that day, but Shaw defended missing the game, saying attending Kirk’s memorial was “really important” to him. “Whatever backlash comes is OK,” the 23-year-old told reporters on Tuesday. The Cubs rookie had been invited to the memorial by Kirk’s widow Erika; he and the late conservative activist became friends while living in the same Arizona apartment complex; “I feel strongly in my faith that (it) was meant to be,” Shaw said about attending the event, adding of Kirk that, “he texted me after every game, you know, ‘Great win for the Cubbies.’” In August, Kirk posted a photo on X captioned “Cubs Win!” posing with Shaw and Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. The Cubs rookie had team permission to attend Sunday’s memorial, where President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk were gave speeches.

Read it at NBC News

7
Jet Carrying NATO Nation’s Minister Hit With GPS ‘Disturbance’ Attack Near Putin’s Enclave
SCRAMBLED!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.24.25 10:28AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Alexander Kazakov/Via Reuters

A plane carrying the Spanish minister of defense has suffered from a suspected Russian GPS jamming attack. Officials from the Iberian nation said the Airbus A330 carrying Margarita Robles, 68, encountered what the Daily Mail described as a “disturbance” while traveling to Lithuania. She was bound for Siauliai airbase in the north of the country, where she was scheduled to meet her counterpart, Dovile Sakaliene. During the flight, the plane flew over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which is separated from the rest of Russia by the NATO member states of Lithuania and Latvia. A Spanish defense ministry spokesperson said, “There has been an attempt to disrupt the GPS signal, but as our aircraft has an encrypted system, it was not affected.” The incident comes on the back of several flashpoints connected to Russia. Between 19 and 23 drones were shot down in Polish airspace. A jet carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria suffered GPS disruption and had to make an emergency landing. Sky News reports the Spanish plane was also carrying the families of NATO pilots defending the alliance’s eastern border.

Read it at Sky News

8
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Third Child
BUNDLE OF JOY
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.24.25 7:01PM EDT 
Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA
Amy Sussman/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pop star Rihanna just gave birth to her third child with musician A$AP Rocky. The 37-year-old business mogul announced the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers in an Instagram post on Wednesday. A source told TMZ Rihanna welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 13 in a Los Angeles hospital. The “Umbrella” hitmaker revealed her third pregnancy on the MET Gala carpet earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in 2022. “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February this year. Riot Rose was born in 2023. “He’s my alarm in the morning,” she told the magazine. “He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.” Asked whether she was having a girl at The Smurfs premiere by Entertainment Tonight in June, she joked, “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfetter.”

Read it at Elle

9
McConaughey Reveals Mom’s Odd Ask When His Dad Died After Sex
‘IN HIS BIRTHDAY SUIT’
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.24.25 1:51PM EDT 
Published 09.24.25 12:07PM EDT 
Matthew McConaughey shared a unique marriage hack
Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey’s mother had a strange request following her husband’s death after they had sex. The Dallas Buyers Club actor’s mother, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey, wanted his father carried out “in his birthday suit” after his fatal heart attack, McConaughey wrote in his 2020 book, Greenlights. McConaughey, 55, recalled his mom’s words as his father, James Donald McConaughey’s body was taken out of their house covered in a sheet. McConaughey said his mom pulled off the sheet, saying “‘That’s Big Jim, he’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!’” James always wished to die making love to Kay, McConaughey said in a Saturday interview with The Guardian about his new book, Poems & Prayers. McConaughey’s dad died back in 1992 at the age of 62. The couple had a turbulent relationship in which they were “married three times, divorced twice,” the Interstellar actor said. McConaughey speculated that his parents “just needed some breaks for each other.”

Read it at Page Six

10
Emma Watson Breaks Down Over ‘Bone-Breakingly Painful’ Hollywood Struggles
TEAR-JERKER
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.24.25 2:55PM EDT 
Published 09.24.25 2:53PM EDT 
Actor Emma Watson arrives at the Earthshot awards ceremony in London on October 17, 2021.
Actor Emma Watson arrives at the Earthshot awards ceremony in London on October 17, 2021. HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Emma Watson has opened up about the difficulties she’s experienced forming relationships in Hollywood. “You always get asked when you’re promoting these big films, like, ‘so do you guys hang out on set?’” Watson noted in an interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. “And everyone sort of like nods enthusiastically. But the truth is, no one has seen each other outside of work,” she said. “It’s so unusual to make a set of films for 12 years, and we were a community,” the 35-year-old continued of filming the “Harry Potter” movie franchise as a child, saying that she “took that as an expectation” on her other projects, and “came to work looking for friendship.” This proved “bone-breakingly painful,” she said, explaining that she subsequently found these feelings weren’t often replicated by her peers. “I’m just not thick-skinned, and maybe I just wasn’t built for those kinds of highly competitive environments,” the actress said tearfully. “It broke me,” she added. Watson’s last Hollywood project was Little Women in 2019; after filming, she attended only the film’s New York premiere and skipped its broader press tour. Earlier this month, she described the promotional aspect of “selling things” as “soul-destroying.”

Read it at People

