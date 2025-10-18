Iconic Tenor Awkwardly Serenades Trump in the Oval Office
Legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli gave Donald Trump an impromptu and pretty awkward performance in the Oval Office before his conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. The president played the Italian tenor’s song, “Time to Say Goodbye,” which Bocelli, 67, started to sing along to. Midway through, the acclaimed singer stopped and started laughing. Another video shared by Trump’s special assistant, Margo Martin, on X showed the pair chatting at the Resolute Desk while listening to a recording of the song. Bocelli’s politics have not always aligned with Trump. He demonstrated support for Ukraine by helping with fundraising efforts for refugees, in addition to adopting a dog who was injured in the war. He also runs a charity, the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which has raised money for emergency aid to the embattled country. Trump has blown hot and cold on Ukraine, but he has been a longtime fan of the singer, and played “Time to Say Goodbye” at a Pennsylvania event in Oct. 2024.