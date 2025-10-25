Iconic TV Mom from ‘Lassie’ Dead at 100

The holidays are just around the corner. Don’t procrastinate! Check a name or two off your nice list with a thoughtful gift they’ll use every single day. Unbelievably soft and incredibly warm, Lola Blankets are the definition of luxe comfort. Made from plush faux-fur fabric with four-way stretch, these blankets meet the OEKO-TEX® standard, meaning they’re free of harmful substances. Plus, the blankets are double-hemmed for lasting quality, resist stains, and stay pristine without shedding.

In celebration of the holiday season, Lola Blankets just launched a new line with two debut colors—Burgundy and Winter Pine. While it’s not Black Friday yet, readers can unlock Black Friday-level savings by using the code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35% at checkout.

Burgundy Blanket (Large) Price reflects 35% discount Buy At Lola Blankets $ 195 Free Shipping

This deep, refined red looks as warm as the blanket will keep you.

Winter Pine Blanket (Large) Price reflects 35% discount Buy At Lola Blankets $ 195 Free Shipping

Rich forest green reminiscent of pine trees, this color is perfect for curling up with a book and a warm cup of hot chocolate.

Antique Ivory (Large) Price reflects 35% discount Buy At Lola Blankets $ 195 Free Shipping

Though not part of Lola Blankets’ holiday collection, this neutral off-white hue compliments any space.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.