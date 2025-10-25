Cheat Sheet
1
Indie Rockers Slap DHS With Video Takedown Notice
NOT FOR YOU
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.25.25 4:39PM EDT 
Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT
Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

The Department of Homeland Security has removed a video from X after an indie rock band slapped it with a takedown notice and accused it of pushing "propaganda," reports NME. The post in question featured the MGMT song "Little Dark Age," which played in the background as officers were shown arresting protesters in Portland, Oregon—the latest blue city that President Donald Trump has ordered federal intervention in. "MGMT is aware of 'Little Dark Age' being featured in a propaganda video by the Department of Homeland Security and has issued a takedown request for the unauthorized use of their music," a statement from the band said. It is not the first time the band has had to quash its music's use in right-wing politics. It also released a scathing statement opposing the U.K. Conservative Party's use of the track in an advertisement of their own last year. "How many times do we have to remind you jokers that this song is NOT fair game for your utter garbage?" the band said. "Let's all laugh at this dingus. Clock's ticking, mate. Happy Independence Day."

Read it at NME

2

Iconic TV Mom from ‘Lassie’ Dead at 100

TV ICON
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.25 4:33PM EDT 
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 26: Actress June Lockhart attends the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honoring her with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the Universal Hilton Hotel on March 26, 2015 in Universal City, California.
David Livingston/David Livingston/Getty Images

June Lockhart, a two-time Emmy Award nominee and actress known for her motherly roles, has died at the age of 100. She was best known for her roles in the CBS series Lassie, which aired from 1954 to 1971, and Lost in Space, which premiered in 1965. In both, she played a mother and remained close with the actors who played her children after the series ended. "I am proudest of the colleagues and friends I have made throughout my lifetime in the industry," she told Closer in an interview, recalling her 99 years of life. Born in New York City to actor parents, she made her debut alongside them in the 1939 film A Christmas Carol. Even in her 80s, Lockhart didn't stop acting and guest-starred in episodes of Cold Case and Grey's Anatomy. In total, throughout her career, she had over 150 film and television credits. According to People, Lockhart died of natural causes in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter, June Elizabeth, and her granddaughter, Christianna, by her side when she died.

Read it at Variety

3
Woman Survives Airplane Crash Landing on Top of Her
SHOCKING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.25 4:01PM EDT 
Airplane crash.
ABC 7/ YouTube

A woman was walking her dog on Tuesday afternoon when an airplane crashed and struck her in Long Beach, California. The woman, Tiffany Harrison, suffered a broken pelvis and spine, as well as a deep gash in her leg that required two blood transfusions, according to her sister, Brittany McFall. "It's almost like an unbelievable story. When we got the phone call that she got hit by an airplane, we couldn't even believe it because it's something that doesn't happen‚" McFall told ABC7. McFall explained that her sister didn't hear the plane approaching because Harrison is deaf. The aircraft that struck Harrison when she was walking on a soccer field appeared to be a home-built two-seater, and the pilot, a man in his 60s, is recovering from the accident. "The pilot is a member of our chapter at Compton airport. He's been teaching safety classes for years, up until recently. He's not an inexperienced pilot," Dennis Lord, the hangar manager at Compton/Woodley Airport, where the airplane was expected to land, told ABC7. Harrison's partner, Veronica Barrera, said she saw the plane coming toward Harrison and her dog from their van in the parking lot. "That plane hit her so fast," Barrera told CBS LA. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson released a statement saying the city is keeping the victims "in our thoughts and praying for their full recovery from this traumatic experience."

Read it at People

4
Kamala Harris Floats Another Presidential Run: ‘I Am Not Done’
ANOTHER RUN
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 10.25.25 3:51PM EDT 
Published 10.25.25 3:01PM EDT 
Kamala Harris.
BBC/ Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has acknowledged that she is "not done" when asked about a possible future run in the next presidential election. "I am not done," Harris said, adding that public service is "in my bones." During her book tour for 107 Days, BBC's Laura Kuenssberg asked whether Harris's nieces would see a woman president, to which the 61-year-old replied, "In their lifetime for sure," noting that it could "possibly" be her. Harris also spoke about her short campaign, which she details in her new book, and said that she "can't predict" what the outcome of the 2024 election would have been if she had "more time." In 2024, then-President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race amid comments about his frailty. Despite being endorsed by Biden as a replacement candidate, Harris lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump, receiving 226 electoral votes to Trump's 312, losing in all of the Southern states. She told Kuenssberg that she is currently "spending an incredible amount of time in the South" and is listening and talking to people "without it being transactional." Harris also addressed Trump's August revocation of her Secret Service protection, saying, "I feel safe." When asked about Trump's current actions, the former presidential candidate said he has "shown his very nature."

Read it at BBC

5
Kim Kardashian Says Daughter’s Fake Piercings Are a ‘Non-Issue’
JUST A PHASE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.25.25 11:35AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Kim Kardashian (R) and North West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on April 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Allen Berezovsky/Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian defended her oldest daughter's choice to wear fake face tattoos and piercings after backlash. "This is such a non-issue," commented a TikTok account linked to Kardashian, 45, and her daughter North West, 12, on a post from Daily Mail Australia detailing the pre-teen's look. Kardashian shares North, as well as her other children—Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—with her former husband, rapper Kanye West, 48. Comments from West about his daughter's TikTok usage resurfaced after a video of her with friends wearing fake face tattoos was posted on the platform. "I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok," the rapper said in a video, recounting a phone conversation with his ex-wife about their daughter. The TikTok of the 12-year-old with her friends, captioned "fake piercings and fake tatts 4 life," has received over 8.7 million views since it was posted. "She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care that they don't like... my blue hair or this or that," Kardashian said about her daughter on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Oct. 15. Kardashian also spoke about making mistakes as a mother of four and asked for "a little bit of grace." She told host Alex Cooper, "As a mom, you're kind of learning at the same time."

Read it at People

6
Why ‘Independence Day’ Sent Bill Clinton Running from White House Movie Theater
MUST GO FASTER!
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 10.25.25 1:18AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: US President Bill Clinton speaks to reporters 25 April at the White House in Washington. Clinton implored the US House of Representatives to pass the budget before them that will fund the US Government for the rest of 1996. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: US President Bill Clinton speaks to reporters 25 April at the White House in Washington. Clinton implored the US House of Representatives to pass the budget before them that will fund the US Government for the rest of 1996. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images) LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton requested a private screening of the 1996 sci-fi hit Independence Day at the White House—and fled the screening room after the film's most iconic scene. Director Roland Emmerich recalled the bizarre moment in an oral history of the film recorded by The Hollywood Reporter for its 25th anniversary and re-shared as the real-life White House is under attack from bulldozers ordered up by President Donald Trump. "When we got to the moment the White House blows up, Roland and I are looking at each other going, 'We're in the White House watching it blow up,'" writer-producer Dean Devlin told THR. "Then, who runs out? Bill Clinton!" Emmerich added. The pair noted that, during test screenings, audiences wouldn't leave for a bathroom break until after the iconic scene, because they were so engrossed in the film. "One minute later, [Clinton] comes back, shaking his hands dry," Emmerich said. "Dean and I looked at each other and nearly started laughing." The screening took place in the White House Family Theater, which was opened in 1942 under Franklin D. Roosevelt in the East Wing of the complex—the same structure Trump ordered be turned to rubble this week to make way for his $300 million ballroom.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

7
Fired ‘SNL’ Star Will Break Silence With Cast Member Friend
READY TO TALK
Meera Navlakha
Updated 10.24.25 12:28PM EDT 
Published 10.24.25 12:27PM EDT 
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- “FYC 2025 Event” -- Pictured: (l-r) Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim at The Television Academy in North Hollywood, CA on June 2, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC) NBC/Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live co-stars Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner are reuniting for a new episode Nwodim's award-winning podcast Thanks Dad. For the premiere episode of the podcast's second season, Nwodim and Gardner will explore their SNL journey together, also discussing their friendship over the years. Nwodim announced her departure from SNL in September, writing in a statement, "The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL." Gardner's exit from the show was revealed in August, but reports suggested that her contract was terminated after eight seasons. She was not asked back for the latest season of the show, according to an insider source who spoke to the New York Post. Gardner has not yet publicly addressed her departure from the show. Both comedians have landed new gigs since. Gardner is now a cast member in Broadway's All Out, a production written by former SNL writer Simon Rich and also starring several SNL alumni, including Cecily Strong, Jon Stewart, and Ray Romano. Nwodim, in addition to working on her podcast, will be performing a comedy show at Lincoln Center's Claire Tow Theater in November. Her podcast recently joined iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network. The second season will launch on Oct. 28. In a teaser for the new season, the comedian said she'll be talking to "world-renowned actors, comedians, musicians and more."

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

8
George Clooney’s Son, 8, Looks Just Like Him as a Child
‘CUT AND PASTE’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 10.24.25 3:24PM EDT 
George Clooney
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

George Clooney said his eight-year-old son, Alexander, is a "cut and paste" version of himself. Clooney, 64, told People Thursday at the American Film Institute Fest in Los Angeles: "My son looks exactly like I looked when I was his age, so it is sort of cut and paste in a way." The actor added: "I show him pictures of me when I was 8 and he thinks they're pictures of him." Clooney and wife Amal, 47, had Alexander and his twin sister, Ella, in June 2017. The couple refuse to share pictures of their kids to protect their privacy. The two are being raised on a farm in France. "I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood," the titular Jay Kelly star revealed to Esquire a few weeks ago. "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life," he explained. "France—they kind of don't give a s–-t about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy.
George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy. Alamy Stock Photo

George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy.
George Clooney in 1971 as a young boy. Alamy Stock Photo
Read it at People

9
Oscar Nominee Eyed for ‘Miami Vice’ Movie Adaptation
MIAMI NICE
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.25 4:32PM EDT 
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly in early stages of negotiations to play James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs in the new film adaptation of 'Miami Vice,' roles originated by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, respectively.
Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly in early stages of negotiations to play James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs in the new film adaptation of 'Miami Vice,' roles originated by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, respectively. Kevin Mazur and Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

A Miami Vice film is on the horizon with two A-listers reportedly being sought for the project. People reports that Oscar nominee Austin Butler is in talks to play James "Sonny" Crockett, originally played by Don Johnson, in the upcoming movie adaptation of NBC's 1980s hit crime drama. On Oct. 23, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan was confirmed by multiple outlets to be in early negotiations regarding the role of Ricardo Tubbs, a part originated by Philip Michael Thomas. Production on the film will begin in 2026, with the movie's theatrical release set for Aug. 6, 2027. The film's plot will follow the 1984 pilot and first season, exploring "the glamour and corruption of mid-'80s Miami in a new version of the property." Joseph Kosinski, who directed Top Gun: Maverick and F1, is set to direct the film, which will be the second time the hit NBC show has been adapted into a movie. In 2006, the series executive producer, Michael Mann, directed a movie adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell, but the film got mixed reviews.

Read it at People

10
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Posts Cast Reunion Photo
BROTHERS REUNITE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.24.25 3:20PM EDT 
Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, 39, has shared a nostalgic behind-the-scenes reunion with his TV brothers. Muniz posted the image on Thursday with his co-stars, Justin Berfield, who played Reese, and Christopher Masterson, who played Francis, ahead of the series revival. Muniz, who starred as the titular Malcolm in the series that ran from 2000 to 2006, smiled next to Berfield, 39, and Masterson, 45. "I was told not to post this yet, but then I listened to this song," Muniz wrote in the caption, which he posted on Instagram with the Malcolm theme tune—"Boss of Me" by They Might Be Giants. "I'm just too excited for y'all to see the new episodes and I miss my brothers." The reboot, which is set to debut on Disney+, is slated to be released in 2026. The four-episode miniseries announced in December 2024 is titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair. The brothers' on-screen parents, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, will also make appearances. The actor who played the youngest brother Dewey, Erik Per Sullivan, will not be returning as he pursues a master's at Harvard University, according to Cranston, 69. The character will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark instead.

Read it at People

