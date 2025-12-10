Iconic Voice Actor Hospitalized Again After Pneumonia Battle
Comedian and iconic 2000s voice actor Jeff Garcia was reportedly hospitalized following a bout with pneumonia last month. Garcia, 48, is best known for voicing the beloved sidekick Sheen in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, who later got his own spinoff, Planet Sheen. Garcia is also a stand-up comedian who had been doing sets as recently as last month until he was hospitalized on Nov. 20, according to TMZ. He recovered and was discharged a few days later. On Tuesday, however, the outlet reported, citing family sources, that Garcia was back in a hospital in Southern California. Garcia began his career in comedy in 1991 by performing at comedy clubs throughout Southern California. He became an actor in 1995 and voiced a variety of characters in popular films, including the penguin flick Happy Feet, the Rio franchise, and Barnyard: The Original Party Animals. Garcia was married to Lisa Garcia from 2002 and 2013. They share two children, Savannah and Joseph, according to the Daily Mail.