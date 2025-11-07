Iconic Weather Forecaster Is Going Out of Business

Strange Illness After Mystery Package Arrives at Joint Base Andrews
WHITE LINES
Several military personnel have been hospitalized after a “suspicious package” containing white powder was delivered to a military base in Maryland, prompting an evacuation. Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C., initiated a full-scale emergency response after a number of employees were exposed to the mysterious powder in the Air National Guard Readiness Center while opening an envelope, which was delivered alongside several pieces of political propaganda that are being investigated by authorities. A HAZMAT team dispatched to the scene departed the area on Thursday evening, after confirming there were no immediate threats, and has since turned the incident over to the Office of Special Investigations. The individuals exposed to the powder have since been taken to the on-site Malcolm Grove Medical Center for further evaluation. The extent of their illnesses is currently unknown. Joint Base Andrews is a high-profile military hub regularly used for travel by the president, vice president, and top-ranking Cabinet officials, and is known for housing Air Force One. Donald Trump last visited the base Wednesday, just a day before the incident took place.