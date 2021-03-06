Protesters Get Kids to Burn Face Masks in Idaho, a State With No Mask Mandate
Protesters across Idaho organized anti-mask rallies on Saturday, notably burning masks in front of the Idaho Capitol building in Boise. Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, has never implemented a mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic, and in fact legislators have introduced a bill to ban mask orders entirely. The mayor of Boise has required masks within the city. Children could be heard Saturday cheering “Destroy them!” as masks were burned in an oil barrel.
Darr Moon, the husband of Republican state Rep. Dorothy Moon, told an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter, “We’re standing here today to reign back government, to re-establish our Republican form of government, a government that has balance between the branches… That’s not what we have today. Our governor is appropriating money and pretty much running the show here in Idaho.” Similar mask burnings took place over the summer in the Gem State.