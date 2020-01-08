Idaho Avalanche Leaves Two Skiers Dead, Five Rescued
Two skiers were killed and five were rescued after an avalanche tumbled down two ski runs in Idaho on Tuesday morning. The Spokesman-Review reports the avalanche hit Wardner Peak at Silver Mountain resort. Five people were rescued after being trapped in the snow and the survivors were left with only minor injuries. The peak had reportedly open less than an hour when the avalanche swept up the skiers. The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Tuesday morning for the Silver Valley region, saying there was a high risk due to “rapid loading with new snow and wind slabs over the buried persistent weak layers.” However, the warning did not apply to local ski areas such as Silver Mountain. The names of the victims have not been released. In a Facebook post, Silver Mountain resort said: “Indications are all skiers are now accounted for. Silver Mountain extends our deepest condolences to everyone affected, and out of respect to the families, no further comments will be released at this time.”