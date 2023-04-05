Idaho Becomes Latest State to Ban Gender-Affirming Care for Minors
Idaho has become the most recent state to ban gender-affirming care for minors as a raft of anti-trans bills sweep state legislatures across the country. On Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed the “Vulnerable Child Protective Act,” which bans anyone under the age of 18 from accessing puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and transition-related surgery, and includes prison sentences of up to 10 years for doctors who provide gender-affirming care. “We are watching parental rights being dismantled in the name of stigmatizing and harming our most vulnerable youth,” said Add the Words, Idaho, a leading LGBTQ advocacy group, in a statement. Little seemed to acknowledge the widespread criticism of the bill, saying lawmakers should “take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children,” even as he signed the legislation.