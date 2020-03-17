CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Idaho Bill Bans Transgender Women, Girls From Sports Teams
HARMFUL
Read it at AP News
The Senate approved an amended Idaho bill that seeks to ban transgender women and girls from sports teams that align with their gender identity and sent it back to the House on Monday for further review and revision. Supporters of the bill assert that transgender female athletes have an unfair physical advantage, despite pushback from opponents who argue that the measure is discriminatory. “It would damage and hurt her reputation and dignity for life,” said Sen. Michelle Stennett (D-IL), citing that female athletes will be subject to invasive tests under the law. “Beyond the medical inaccuracies, this bill risks harming the physical and emotional health of our children.”