‘Tyranny’: Idaho Gov. Brad Little Slams Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for Sneak Mask Ban
‘POLITICAL STUNT’
Gov. Brad Little excoriated his second-in-command Friday for imposing a state-wide mask ban while he was out of the state the day before. Little reversed the executive order and posted a blistering statement calling Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions an “abuse of power” and “tyranny.” “An executive order that was issued while I was out of state this week runs contrary to a basic conservative principle—the government closest to the people governs best,” he said. The order banned masks in schools and public buildings and forbade local jurisdictions from mandating masks. “The action that took place while I was traveling this week is not gubernatorial. The action that took place was an irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” his statement continued.
In response to Little’s statement, McGeachin posted on Twitter saying, “I understand that protecting individual liberty means fighting against tyranny at ALL levels of government... It is your God-given right to make your own health decisions, and no state, city, or school district ever has the authority to violate your unalienable rights.” McGeachin’s move on Thursday came a week after she announced her plans to run against Little in the next gubernatorial race. She has disagreed with many of Little’s policies in the past.