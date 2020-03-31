CHEAT SHEET
Idaho Governor Signs Two Anti-Transgender Bills Into Law
Conservative Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed two pieces of legislation limiting rights to transgender people. One measure—called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act—bans transgender girls from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams. The measure calls for any dispute about an athlete’s gender to be resolved by “examining the student's reproductive anatomy, genetic makeup, or normal endogenously 19 produced testosterone levels.” The second measure signed into law in Idaho makes it illegal to change the gender on Idaho birth certificates or have a new birth certificate issued. The ACLU of Idaho condemned the decision to sign what they call “discriminatory, unconstitutional, and deeply hurtful anti-transgender bills into law.”