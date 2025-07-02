Cold-Blooded Kohberger Emotionless as He Admits to Killing 4

Murderer Bryan Kohberger appeared “stone cold” in court as a judge forced him to verbally admit to killing four University of Idaho students in cold blood.

Kohberger, 30, was stoic as he said “yes” to each question asked by a judge during a guilty plea hearing. He remained equally emotionless as a prosecutor detailed how he fatally stabbed Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were each fatally stabbed by Bryan Kohberger. GoFundMe

Judge Steven Hippler asked the same line of questions regarding each of the victims.

“Did you, on November 13, 2022, in Latah County, state of Idaho, kill and murder Madison Mogan, a human being?” Hippler asked.

“Yes,” Kohberger answered firmly.

Bryan Kohberger remained calm and quiet as he pleaded guilty. Those in the courtroom noted that he did not appear to show any emotion. Kyle Green/via REUTERS

“And did you do that, willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, and with premeditation and malice of thought or forethought?” Hippler followed up.

“Yes,” the now-convicted killer responded.

Bryan Kohberger, 30, appeared to have a fresh haircut at Wednesday’s hearing. Kyle Green/via REUTERS

It remains unclear what drove Kohberger to purchase a military-style Ka-Bar knife on Amazon and drive through the middle of the night—from his apartment in Spokane, Washington, to the students’ home in Moscow, Idaho—to slaughter the four friends.

Such a detail may have emerged in a criminal trial, which was scheduled to begin this summer. However, Kohberger’s attorneys and prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday that would spare him from potentially facing the death penalty.

The home where Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students has since been demolished in Moscow, Idaho. Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A judge accepted that plea in Wednesday’s hearing. He will officially be sentenced on July 23. The plea deal requests that Kohberger be sentenced to life in prison.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who attended Wednesday’s hearing, reported that family members for each victim were present in the courthouse. Kohberger’s parents were also there, having flown in from Pennsylvania.