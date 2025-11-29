Bryan Kohberger has allegedly thrown a “huge tantrum” over the quality of the bananas he is receiving at Idaho Maximum Security Institution. “They’re not the kind that he likes,” Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works with the nonprofit the Cold Case Foundation, has said. “I’m not sure if that means they may have bruises on them and he doesn’t like that or if there is a particular type of banana that he likes.” The 31-year-old was convicted of the brutal 2022 slayings of Idaho University students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He has spent the past four months in the prison since his July sentencing and has already been branded a “jailhouse Karen.” With reports that the former criminology Ph.D. student has filed formal complaints about fellow inmates and a formal request to be moved, one retired NYPD inspector said “It doesn’t bode well for his longtime prognosis for getting along in that environment.” Kohberger, who is serving four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, is expected to spend the rest of his life in jail. “You can’t make this stuff up, right?” McDonough added. “The guy is a quadruple killer and he’s complaining about his bananas not being the type that he likes.”