Idaho Lieutenant Governor Bans Masks While Governor Is Away
WHILE THE CAT IS AWAY
With Idaho Gov. Brad Little out of state Thursday, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order banning masks in schools and public buildings. The move comes after McGeachin announced that she would be running to unseat Little in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election. For his part, Little’s office says he was not made aware of McGeachin’s intentions to issue the order. While Idaho never imposed a statewide mask mandate, certain cities, schools, and countries have done so. “My oath to the Constitution is to protect those rights and freedoms of the individual,” McGeachin told the Associated Press. McGeachin also said she had “concerns” about the supposed long term health impacts of mask-wearing. Unsurprisingly, McGeachin also said she hasn’t been vaccinated and doesn’t plan to be, citing a belief that she has natural immunity from a past COVID-19 infection. McGeachin made headlines in March for her supportive remarks at a mask-burning rally held at Idaho’s state capitol.