Idaho Massacre Dad Says He’s ‘Gonna Bring It’ in Court
‘I CAN’T WAIT’
Steve Goncalves, the grieving dad of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the University of Idaho students brutally stabbed to death in November 2022, says he is impatient for the trial of his daughter’s suspected killer, Bryan Kohberger. “I can’t wait to see the evidence,” he told ABC News, “and then I’m gonna bring it.” The Goncalves family has been outspoken since Kaylee, 21, was identified as one of the four friends fatally stabbed as they slept in the early morning of Nov. 13. Steve appears confident Kohberger, 28, is the man behind the crime—something he vows Kohberger will pay for. “And he’s gonna realize that this is the family that’s gonna make sure he doesn’t get away with it,” Steve said. Kaylee’s mother, Kristi, told ABC News she nearly passed out when she saw Kohberger at a preliminary court hearing. “I was completely overwhelmed,” she said. Kohberger is scheduled to have a second preliminary hearing on May 25, followed by his criminal trial in late June.