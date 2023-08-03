Idaho Massacre Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Alibi Doesn’t Seem That Airtight

Read it at Idaho Statesman
Idaho massacre suspect Bryan Kohberger has revealed his so-called alibi for the time of the crime: He says he was on a long drive by himself. Even his defense lawyers concede the claim is short on detail. In a court filing this week, according to the Idaho Statesman, they said their client is “not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time at this time.” They added that they lack “a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment” during the period in which four college students were stabbed to death in an off-campus apartment. Prosecutors, meanwhile, say Kohberger’s DNA matches evidence at the crime scene.