Idaho Medical Association Urges State Board to Ban Anti-Vax Doc From Prescribing Ivermectin
UNETHICAL
The Idaho Medical Association has filed a complaint against Dr. Ryan Cole, asking the Central District Board of Health to investigate the controversial physician and stop him from prescribing ivermectin as a COVID treatment. “Dr. Cole has made numerous public statements in 2020 and 2021 concerning COVID-19 that are at significant odds with commonly understood medical treatment of COVID-19 and fail to meet the community standard of care,” the complaint states. “We believe many of those statements to be profoundly wrong, unsupported by medical research and collected knowledge, and dangerous if followed by patients or members of the public.”
Cole, a darling of the anti-vaxx movement, was appointed to the board last month despite repeatedly spreading COVID misinformation. He has called the COVID vaccines “immune slaughter,” “kill shots,” and “needle rape.” The Idaho Medical Association chastised Cole for advocating for ivermectin—an anti-parasitic drug that’s an unproven COVID treatment—accusing the doctor of causing more harm than good. “While he has criticized those who advocate vaccination against COVID-19 for violating their ethical admonition to ‘first do no harm,’ in fact he likely has violated that very ethical admonition by advising against vaccination and promoting the use of Ivermectin instead,” said the IMA’s complaint. In response, Cole called the complaint “unprofessional” and claims it “sows distrust.”