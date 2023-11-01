Idaho Mother, Son Charged With Kidnapping After Minor’s Out-of-State Abortion
A mother and son from Idaho have both been charged with second-degree kidnapping for allegedly transporting an underage girl across the state border for an abortion without her parents knowledge. Court documents reviewed by the Associated Press said Idaho officers started investigating Rachael Swainston and her son, Kadyn Swainston, after the 15-year-old girl’s mom told police that her daughter had been sexually assaulted and taken to Oregon. Abortion is banned with only some exceptions in Idaho but is legal in Oregon, encouraging many looking for the procedure to cross state lines. The girl, who was living with Kadyn, her boyfriend, for months, told authorities that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Kadyn when he was 17 and she was 15. Around the time he turned 18, she became pregnant. Prosecutors have also charged the son with rape and three counts of producing child sexually exploitative material after detectives found that Kadyn had sexually explicit photos and videos of the girl. David Martinez, the Swainstons’ lawyer, refused to comment to the Associated Press.