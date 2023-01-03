The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in their beds has allegedly spent his time in jail taunting guards and attempting to expose himself to a female inmate, according to a report.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who was arrested Friday in connection with the student deaths, was accused of a series of bizarre incidents at the Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania. Valerie Cipollina, 50, spoke to DailyMail.com about her experience of spending six hours in a cell near Kohberger’s at the facility after being detained herself early on New Year’s Day on a domestic violence charge.

Cipollina says she heard Kohberger repeatedly shouting “I cut them, I’ll cut you,” in taunts directed at guards in the jail. “You come in here and I’ll cut you,” Cipollina claimed Kohberger yelled at one guard. “I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me, I don’t give a s**t.”

According to the outlet, Cipollina could see Kohberger’s upper body through the glass of his cell from where she was locked up in the jail. She said she didn’t realize who he was at first but heard workers at the facility describe him as “the guy who killed those college students.” Cipollina also claimed he repeatedly lifted his shirt up and she heard a guard telling Kohberger to put his pants back on.

Cipollina told DailyMail.com she believed the alleged murderer was attempting to expose himself to her, adding: “I couldn’t see his genitals because the glass wall only went down so far.”

The website also claims that Cipollina heard Kohberger singing the line “Fuck my enemies and [my] foes” from the Lil Wayne song “Multiple Flows,” along with “violent and misogynistic” lyrics from the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, though the report did not cite specific examples.

After being told to shut up by one guard, Kohberger allegedly replied by screaming: “Come in all of you. You scared of me? You should be scared of me. You’re going to do nothing to me because I’m going to cut all of you up,” allegedly adding: “Come into this cell and I’ll show you I’m a creeper.”

Students Madison Mogen and Kaylee Gonçalves, both 21, along with Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were found stabbed to death apparently as they slept in a Moscow rental home where three of them lived together on Nov. 13. After weeks of investigation, Kohberger was arrested in his hometown of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Kohberger was a grad student at Washington State University who had just completed his first semester as a Ph.D. student in the school’s criminal justice program, WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton said. The Daily Beast last week reported that Kohberger had worked on a research project asking ex-cons to detail how they committed their crimes.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.