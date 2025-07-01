Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger to Plead Guilty in College Slayings
Bryan Kohberger, the former Ph.D student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, has reportedly agreed to a plea deal that will hand him four consecutive life sentences. According to a letter sent to the family members of the four victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—Kohberger will not face the threat of the death penalty in exchange for his guilty plea, according to ABC News. The plea covers all four counts of first-degree murder, as well as a burglary charge which will add 10 years to his sentence. A source also confirmed the deal to CNN, as well as Shannon Gray, attorney for family of victim Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger had been set to face a jury within the next two months, with jury selection originally slated to begin on August 4th. Earlier Monday, Kohberger’s attorneys entered a motion to Judge Steven Hippler objecting to certain details of the jury questionnaire. Now, sentencing could take place as early as July. A Facebook page run by the family of Kaylee Goncalves responded immediately to the news with the following message: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us.” Kohberger is expected to formally enter his guilty plea at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The Daily Beast has contacted Kohberger’s attorneys for comment.