Bryan Kohberger Reportedly Dined at Restaurant Where Victims Worked
EERIE
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students last year, reportedly ate at a restaurant where two victims were servers just weeks before they were killed. Citing a former employee, People reported that Kohberger dined at least twice at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, in November—ordering a vegan pizza both times, something that stuck in the memory of the employee. So far, it’s the only apparent interaction Kohberger may have had with two of his alleged victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, before their murder. Authorities have not provided any detail on whether Kohberger knew the four students, but family and friends of the four said they weren’t aware of any connection to Kohberger. People reported that cops have interviewed employees and the owners of the Mad Greek about Kohberger’s visits.