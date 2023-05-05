Investigators Find Bloodstains in Bryan Kohberger’s Apartment
Two items seized from the campus apartment of accused Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger have tested positive for blood, according to new documents obtained by KTVB via a public records request. Cops seized a long list of items from Kohberger’s apartment at Washington State University, a short distance from the crime scene, about a month after his arrest last year. Among the items were a black surgical glove, a vacuum cleaner bag, strands of hair, cuttings from an uncased pillow with a reddish-brown stain, and a mattress cover with multiple stains. It turns out that the stains on the pillow and the mattress tested positive for human blood, although the new documents do not specify whose blood. Swabs taken from the sinks, shower drain, coffee table, a curtain rod, an entryway, and a stain near a computer pad came back negative. Kohberger, then a criminology student at WSU, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students as they slept in their off-campus home.