Old Friends Detail How Bad Bryan Kohberger’s Heroin Addiction Was
TROUBLING PAST
New interviews with old pals of accused Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger have shed light on his troubling life after high school—rife with lost friendships and addiction, the Idaho Statesman reports. Jack Baylis said he had a falling out with Kohberger after high school because of his heroin use. “I think drugs goofed him pretty bad,” Baylis told the Statesman. “He’d tell me, ‘I’m clean now, I’m totally clean now,’ and he’d have bleeding track marks [on his arms].” Baylis and others told the Statesman that two people close to Kohberger died between 2018 and 2021 from overdoses. Another friend, Casey Arntz, alleged that Kohberger tricked her into driving him to buy heroin and needles—something she scolded him about over Facebook. “He literally used me to get it,” she said. “I was freaking out and not happy I had heroin in my car and didn’t even know.” Kohberger reportedly messaged Arntz that he was sorry and in rehab, but she responded, “Honestly, I don't want to hear it.” Kohberger, who faces murder charges in the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students, returns to court in June.