Idaho Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors indicated Monday they plan to seek the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of killing four college students as they slept near the University of Idaho. The move was expected, but Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson made his intentions official in a motion filed Monday. It came after considering “all evidence currently known to the state,” Thompson wrote. He didn’t detail that evidence but authorities previously revealed that DNA collected from a knife sheath at the murder scene matched Kohberger. Other eerie details emerged previously, including a police account that said Kohberger was separating his trash when cops busted into his parents’ Pennsylvania home to arrest him in December. Kohberger stood silent in May at an arraignment for the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. His trial is slated to start in October.