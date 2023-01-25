Public Defender Drops Idaho Victim’s Mom to Represent Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger
EERIE COINCIDENCE
The public defender representing accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger had to drop the mom of one of his alleged victims, court records obtained by Inside Edition show. The attorney, Anne Taylor, withdrew her counsel of Xana Kernodle’s mom Cara Kernodle on Jan. 5, the same day a judge appointed her to represent Kohberger, who is charged with killing Xana, her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, and their housemates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Taylor represented Cara for just over a month after she was arrested on drug charges on Nov. 19, just days after Xana was murdered. The coincidence may come down to the size of Moscow, Idaho, which is a city of 25,000 with few public defenders. A preliminary hearing in Kohberger's trial is scheduled to be held June 26. Cara was listed as being wanted by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office just this week.