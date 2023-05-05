WATCH: Idaho Murders Suspect Talks His Way Out of Ticket Before Killings
Newly released bodycam video footage shows Bryan Kohberger talking to a Washington State University police officer who pulled him over for allegedly running a red light. The traffic stop took place on Oct. 22 last year, less than a month before University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death in a house off campus in Idaho. Kohberger was arrested in December and later charged with four counts of first-degree murder. “I think you know why I stopped you. You ran the red light,” the officer says in the traffic stop footage, which was obtained by Fox News. “What actually happened is I was stuck in the middle of the intersection,” Kohberger replies. “So I was forced to go to the left.” The officer explains to Kohberger that blocking an intersection in Washington is “technically a ticketable violation,” with running the red light constituting another ticketable offense. Kohberger says he is from Pennsylvania and unfamiliar with Washington state laws, and the officer allows him to leave with a warning after checking his license. “I do apologize if I was asking you too many questions about the law,” Kohberger says near the end of the footage.