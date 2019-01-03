Idaho Nurse Probed in Case of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth: Report

A woman is reportedly being investigated in the disappearance of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth, local news station KXLY reports. The woman, whose name was reportedly provided by family and law-enforcement sources, is a 32-year-old nurse from Twin Falls, Idaho. According to sources, the woman is being investigated for “disposing of Berreth’s cell phone in Idaho.” The phone was detected in the state about three days after Berreth was last seen. The woman’s ties to Berreth’s fiancé—who has been charged in Berreth’s disappearance—is reportedly not clear. The nurse, who has not been charged with a crime, could not be reached for comment. Patrick Frazee, Berreth’s fiancé, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder. Frazee allegedly tried to find someone to kill Berreth “three times” before she vanished after Thanksgiving. Dan May, the 4th Judicial District’s district attorney, previously told the news station there “potentially could be other people arrested in this case.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED