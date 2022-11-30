Idaho Police Seize Vehicles Near Scene of Student Murders
PROGRESS?
Five vehicles near the home where four University of Idaho students were viciously killed in their sleep earlier this month have been towed away for testing, police say. Idaho State Police communications director Aaron Snell told local station KTVB the vehicles were being moved to a “more secure long-term storage location” where investigators can collect any possible evidence and conduct tests. He did not say who owned the vehicles, or if there was any specific information that led authorities to take them. “Most of our evidence collection has been completed. As we find other tips or leads that lead us in a different direction, we will collect more evidence,” he said, adding that the vehicles were taken so that detectives will have easy access “if there is any evidence we want or need from those.” Nearly three weeks after the murders, investigators still don’t have a murder weapon or a suspect. Classes for University of Idaho students resumed Monday, but many have reportedly opted for remote learning after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead of multiple stab wounds in their off-campus housing.