Idaho Pol Goes Nuts When Health Board Follows the Science
‘I AM NOT OK WITH THAT’
An Idaho politician is threatening to withhold funding from a health board because it raised the coronavirus risk level for the area from green to yellow—and he’s super-worried that might mean only 150 people can attend an upcoming high school football game. Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey claimed that the board is overstepping its bounds, inflating positive case numbers and, well, just ruining everyone’s fun in the middle of a pandemic. “The problem is we now have bureaucrats that are making decisions,” Tovey groused, according to the Idaho State Journal. “I can see what political parties they are affiliated with and the decisions they are making and it appears as if this is completely politically driven and I am not OK with that.”