‘Confidential’ New Development in Bryan Kohberger Murder Case

Prosecutors in the case against alleged Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger disclosed this week that there is a “confidential internal affairs investigation” surrounding one of the officers involved in the case. The filing, officially called a disclosure of potential Brady/Giglio material, did not explain the circumstances surrounding the investigation. The officer in question is also unnamed. Prosecuting attorney William Thompson Jr. writes in the filing that while his office intends to give the information to Kohberger’s attorneys, he is also asking for a protective order to prohibit the defense from sharing the information without the court’s approval. The court on Tuesday night allowed the request, meaning the information will remain under seal. Brady material is evidence known to the prosecution that is favorable to a defendant’s case, while Giglio material is evidence that calls into question the credibility of an individual.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10