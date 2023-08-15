Idaho Prosecutors Take Shot at Bryan Kohberger’s ‘Litigious’ Delay Tactics
BACK AND FORTH
Prosecutors in Idaho took a shot at the defense team of the alleged quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger this week, accusing his public defender of using flimsy arguments and filings to “grind the litigation” to a “halt” and buy more time to concoct a defense, ABC News reported. Prosecutors made the dig after Kohbeger’s attorney, Anne Taylor, filed a motion last month calling for a probe to be opened into the selection of the grand jurors that indicted Kohberger earlier this year. In response, prosecutors said that Kohberger and his team requested the probe “without knowing whether he had any basis in law or fact to make such a request.” Prosecutors’ filing continued, “[Kohberger] seeks a stay to buy more time to challenge the indictment in this case.” Kohberger is slated to go to trial in October for the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students last fall. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.