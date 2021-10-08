Idaho Says It’s Billing MyPillow Guy for Election Audits That Debunked His Vote Conspiracies
COUGH UP
It’s not a great time for Mike Lindell’s bank balance. The MyPillow CEO and all-round election conspiracy crank was already facing a billion-dollar lawsuit from voting-machine company Dominion—now, officials in Idaho are set to bill him for the cost of three election audits that the state had to carry out to disprove his allegations of vote fraud. Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Statesman that his office will bill Lindell after completing three audits that, despite Lindell’s allegations of widespread voter fraud, found a minuscule 0.1 percent margin of error. “Why not try and get Lindell to reimburse the state for having to refute his false claim?” Houck told the newspaper on Thursday. The office is counting up the costs and will send Lindell the bill in the next few weeks.