Idaho Seeks Death Penalty For Lori Vallow, Mother Who Allegedly Killed Her Two Kids
‘CULT MOM’
Idaho prosecutors are officially seeking the death penalty against Lori Vallow, the so-called “cult mom” who alongside husband Chad Daybell is accused of murdering two of her children–7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan–as well as Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Court documents say that the state will pursue the death penalty for Vallow if she is convicted any count of first-degree murder or conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Tylee was last seen on Sept. 8, 2019 in a photo from a trip to Yellowstone National Park and Joshua was last seen alive on Sept. 23, 2019 at Kennedy Elementary School. A November welfare check called in by his grandmother revealed Joshua was missing. Vallow and Daybell soon fled the state and were found in Hawaii in January 2020 and Vallow was given until the end of the month to produce her children, which she failed to do. The two children were found buried in Daybell’s backyard in Idaho in June of 2020.