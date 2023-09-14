Idaho Senator Made Brazen Attempt to Legislate Noisy Air Traffic Away From His Ranch
PIPE DOWN
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) has made no secret to Boise officials and the FAA that he despises the noise generated from Boise Airport operations near his 44-acre ranch, the Idaho Statesman reported. After his complaints fell on deaf ears, Risch took a different approach to fixing the problem: leveraging the might of the federal government. In a clause added to this year’s Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, Risch sought to have the airport redirect flights that would otherwise have flown over his home and surrounding area, or be subject to civil penalties. Risch has since pulled the language and said the effort was motivated by the complaints of constituents—although airport officials told the Statesman that the only such complaints they’ve received in the past two years are from the senator himself.