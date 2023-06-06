Accused Idaho Killer Reportedly Lied About Experience on Old Résumé
LOOKING BACK
The owner of a fishing store in Pennsylvania says Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death last year, lied about his work experience in an old job application, Fox News reported Tuesday. A résumé Kohberger reportedly submitted to the Pleasant Valley School District in 2015—for a security gig he was hired for—said he worked at Big Brown Fish & Pay Lakes between March and October in 2011, where he filleted fish for customers in Effort, Pennsylvania, near his hometown. The store’s owner, Charles Conklin, says that the line on Kohberger’s résumé is a farce—telling Fox News he remembers Kohberger, now 28, lasting just three weeks at the gig. He added that Kohberger wasn’t around long enough to be taught how to fillet fish. It’s the latest biographical detail to emerge about Kohberger, whose highly-anticipated criminal trial is slated to begin on Oct. 2.