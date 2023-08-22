Report Says Kohberger’s Creepiness With Women Goes Back to High School
PILING UP
More creepy details about Bryan Kohberger’s past emerged Tuesday, with a former school official claiming the quadruple murder suspect was once booted from a high school police program because of complaints from girl students. The claims were shared on The Idaho Massacre podcast by Tanya Carmella-Beers, a former administrator at Kohberger’s first high school in Pennsylvania. Carmella-Beers didn’t divulge exactly what Kohberger was accused of doing, but said a group of girls had a “pretty severe” complaint that led to Kohberger’s removal his junior year. “What had him removed from the program, when I look back on it now, makes sense [with what happened later],” she said. Kohberger moved schools for his senior year, but it’s unknown why he made the switch. Kohberger now faces a quartet of murder charges for the grisly stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. He is slated to go to trial in October.