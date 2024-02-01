Idaho Suspect’s Lawyers Want to Swap Trial Location Over Media Circus
MOSCOW MURDERS
Lawyers for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of brutally murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, have filed for a change of venue for the trial, arguing a “fair and impartial jury cannot be found” in the tiny county where the crimes were committed. Kohberger’s lawyer wrote that the “extensive, inflammatory pretrial publicity” around the defendant makes it impossible to draw an unbiased jury in the close-knit college town rocked by the slayings. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson opposed the change of venue, saying that local residents were owed a trial there, but added that because of international attention on the case moving the trial was unlikely to counteract bias concerns. “It’s not Moscow. It’s not Latah County. It’s everywhere. So, I don’t think that a change of venue is going to solve any of these problems,” Thompson said. Kohberger, a former criminology PhD candidate at Washington State University, is accused of murdering the slain undergraduates in the middle of the night in their Moscow, Idaho, home.