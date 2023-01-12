Preliminary Hearing for Bryan Kohberger Won’t Be Until JUNE

CHEAT SHEET
    Those hoping for swift justice for the alleged killer of four University of Idaho students will have to wait until June for his criminal trial to begin. A Latah County judge determined Thursday that Bryan Kohberger, 28, won’t be back in court for his preliminary hearing until June 26 at 9 a.m. local time. In the meantime, Kohberger—who told the court Thursday he’d waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing—will be held at the Latah County Jail without bail. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

