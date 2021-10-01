Another Republican Secretary of State Tells MyPillow Guy He’s Full of Sh*t
DO THE MATH
Idaho’s Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has thoroughly debunked MyPillow guy Mike Lindell’s latest election-fraud lies, saying that most of them collapsed after the most simple investigation. In a document titled “The Big Lie,” Lindell claimed that votes for Donald Trump had been switched electronically to those for Joe Biden in all 44 of Idaho’s counties. However, at least seven counties have no electronic steps in their vote-counting processes. “That was a huge red flag,” Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said. Just to be sure, state officials did a hand recount in two counties, with Republican and Democratic officials looking on, and they found that Biden actually got 58 more votes. Trump easily won Idaho with nearly 64 percent of the vote.