Identical Twin Brothers Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Child Sex Case
Identical twin brothers from Las Vegas were both sentenced to over 20 years in prison for exploiting two 14-year-old girls and one 15-year-old girl, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. According to the Justice Department, the 35-year-old brothers–Justin Fisher and Joshua Fisher—pleaded guilty to various child sex charges. Between 2015 and 2016, Justin Fisher had sexual conversations with a 14-year-old-girl and told her to send nude picture of herself, and had sex with a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. He took “pornographic bondage photos” of the 15 year old and shared images of both girls with his brother and on the internet. Joshua Fisher started exploiting a 14-year-old girl when she was 11, and took screenshots of her in sexual poses during video chats they would have. He shared those photos with his brother. After their arrest, the brothers tried to have their family members destroy evidence—but a “a concerned citizen’s call” allowed officials to retrieve more electronic devices, which revealed at least 50 additional victims. Justin Fisher was sentenced to 30 years in prison, while Joshua Fisher was sentenced to 25.