Identical Twins Go Viral for In-Sync Video Recounting Carjacking

A pair of identical twin sisters from Australia are taking the internet by storm—not just for their harrowing story, but for the uncanny way they tell it.

Bridgette and Paula Powers appeared on 7News Queensland to recount their mother’s terrifying run-in with a gun-wielding carjacker. But it was the twins’ eerily synchronized delivery that caught viewers’ attention.

Speaking in perfect unison, finishing each other’s sentences, and gesturing in harmony, the Powers twins seemed almost rehearsed.

The Powers twins and their mother escaped from the carjacking incident unharmed. 7News Queensland

“One guy, he was up there with our mom,” the sisters said, seamlessly passing the sentence back and forth. “He goes, ‘Run, he’s got a gun,’” they chimed in perfect stereo, before punctuating the moment with a matching gasp: “And oh, our hearts started to pound.”

With mirroring hand gestures, the 50-year-old twins told the interviewer that their mother came face to face with the carjacker and asked him if he was okay because he had blood on his face, at which point he threatened to shoot her.

There was one moment when their remarkable telepathy seemed to glitch slightly. “All I was thinking about when we were running,” they began in perfect sync—until one said, “I hope he doesn’t fire,” while the other appeared to say, “I hope he doesn’t shoot,” before quickly falling back into step.

The Powers twins and their mother escaped unharmed, but a 22-year-old woman was killed when the carjacker allegedly crashed into other vehicles. He was later arrested and charged with 15 offenses, including armed robbery and dangerous driving causing death, according to 7News Queensland.

The twins, founders of the Twinnies Pelican and Seabird Rescue, are well known for their wildlife work, having been mentored by the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, according to Yahoo News.

The viral clip of the interview, which has has racked up more than 10 million views on X, isn’t the first time the twins have captured the public’s attention for their uncanny synchrony.

Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid interviewed the twins on Good Morning Britain in 2016. “Sometimes we do feel like just one person, yes, we do,” they said together. When Reid asked whether they rehearsed their answers or took offense at comments about their speaking habits, the twins shrugged it off.

“We don’t know how it happens,” they said. “We know that we annoy a lot of people out there but it’s just like water running off a duck’s back to us, it doesn’t bother us one bit.”