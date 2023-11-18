CHEAT SHEET
IDF Suspends Soldier Who Threw Stun Grenade at West Bank Mosque
The Israel Defense Forces said it has suspended a soldier who, for no apparent reason, threw a stun grenade at a mosque in Budrus where a man could be heard leading people in prayer inside. The IDF said in a statement Friday that the soldier’s conduct would be investigated as it looks into the “serious incident,” adding that his actions go against the values of the IDF. A clip of the soldier throwing the grenade at the mosque was viewed millions of times online and widely decried. The Israeli military has continued its push into Gaza as it seeks to eradicate Hamas, a campaign that has left more than 11,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—reported dead as the IDF prepares to push even further into the Gaza strip.