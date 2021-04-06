Idiot Vandals Destroy Ancient Native American Carving Site
‘SPECIAL AND RARE’
A series of ancient Native Americans rock carvings outside Atlanta is considered so significant it’s protected by the federal government. But that didn’t stop vandals from scratching up or painting over the 1,000-year-old petroglyphs, causing “irreparable damage,” according to the National Park Service’s Tribal Preservation Office. The Track Rock Gap site consists of soap stone boulders that served as canvases for more than 100 engraved figures—from feet to vulvas. “These are special and rare sites. They are special sites for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and for all people as part of the Heritage of this region. Whether through ignorance or malice— the result is irreparable damage to a unique site that connects us directly to the people of the past,” the service said in a statement.