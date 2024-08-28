‘Idol’ Winner Stops Mid-Performance After Spotting Alleged Assault in Crowd
American Idol season 10 winner Scotty McCreery was mere moments into his award-winning song “It Matters To Her” when he abruptly stopped the show at the Colorado State Fair over the weekend. Video on social media shows the country music star singing his wife’s “favorite” song when he abruptly stops and points to the crowd. “Hey, hey hey, right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery, 30, says, his voice rising. “Absolutely not, who just hit the lady? Police? Security? Is she okay? Get the heck out of here.” McCreery stopped performing for more than two minutes until the issue was dealt with. “On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?” The crowd could be seen pointing as security made its way to the incident. “Y’all let the cop know who hit the lady. That’s absolutely unacceptable,” McCreery said on stage. Colorado State Fair officials confirmed an “incident” took place to USA Today, but would not elaborate on the man’s identity or confirm if he was arrested. “We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show,” said Olga Robak, director of communications with The Colorado Department of Agriculture. “This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further.” McCreey has not commented further on the incident.