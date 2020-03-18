CHEAT SHEET
    Idris Elba Hints That He Contracted Coronavirus From Justin Trudeau’s Wife

    RUBBING THE WRONG SHOULDERS

    Andrew Kelly/Reuters

    Actor Idris Elba has hinted that he contracted the novel coronavirus from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. In a live Twitter video with fans on Tuesday, he said “I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4,” referencing the day he took a picture with Trudeau’s wife in London. “That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person,” Elba added in a separate update. The 47-year-old actor previously said that he was tested after he found out that someone who he had been in contact with had tested positive. “My job made me test immediately. I had to test because it meant putting a lot of people at risk. If I had been exposed, then the people I was working with would also have been exposed,” the actor, who is currently under self-quarantine, said.

    Read it at Page Six
