Idris Elba Hints That He Contracted Coronavirus From Justin Trudeau’s Wife

Read it at Page Six
Actor Idris Elba has hinted that he contracted the novel coronavirus from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. In a live Twitter video with fans on Tuesday, he said “I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4,” referencing the day he took a picture with Trudeau’s wife in London. “That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person,” Elba added in a separate update. The 47-year-old actor previously said that he was tested after he found out that someone who he had been in contact with had tested positive. “My job made me test immediately. I had to test because it meant putting a lot of people at risk. If I had been exposed, then the people I was working with would also have been exposed,” the actor, who is currently under self-quarantine, said.