Actor Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus: ‘It Sucks’
Thor and Luther actor Idris Elba announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus in a video message Monday. “So look, this morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks,” he said, adding that he is doing “okay” and his wife Sabrina has also been tested. “I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive.” Elba said he found out about the exposure late last week, and immediately went into self-quarantine. “This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms and that could easily spread it,” he said. “So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.” The actor said being transparent is the “best thing for this right now” and stressed how important it is to come together. “We live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit. But now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other,” Elba said. “Stay positive, and don’t freak out.” This comes after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently announced that they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.