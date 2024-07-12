If Dems Lose These States in November, They’re Screwed

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

It’s not just the battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump the world should be watching.

Elections this November on the state and local levels will be crucial to the future of America, says The New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy on this week’s podcast.

Joining Levy is Aaron Kleinman, director of research for The States Project, who breaks down the importance of getting Democrats elected in crucial state elections.

“I think the states with competitive state legislative elections where either control of a chamber or a supermajority threshold is up, really overlaps a lot with the traditional presidential battle grounds,” Kleinman says. “We’re talking about states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, where in 2022 we were able to help win majorities that have been really passing a lot of great bills.”

Wisconsin, Kleinman adds, is another one to keep an eye on after the state Supreme Court recently ruled that their old maps were unconstitutional.

Then, investigative reporter at Wisconsin Watch and ProPublica, Phoebe Petrovic, joins the show to talk about her latest article, “The Gospel of Matthew Trewhella: How a Militant Anti-Abortion Activist Is Influencing Republican Politics.”

According to The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie, the report “brings us behind the scenes of something that is even more sinister than what we usually discuss on The New Abnormal, about how Republicans are using right wing theocratic beliefs to solidify some of their most egregious policy ideas.”

