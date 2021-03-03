If Jan. 6 Was ‘Domestic Terror,’ Who Was the Terrorist In Chief?

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday painted a picture of a massive threat facing America. But at the center of that picture was a force so dark and scary that apparently no one on either side of the political aisle dared to speak his name.

Wray, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time in two years, and taking questions from lawmakers for the first time since the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, could not have been more clear about the scope or nature of the threat that the FBI now says is its top priority. It is domestic terrorism.

But while Republicans tried to change the subject and Democrats tried to focus on it, no one said much about Donald J. Trump. It would have been like having a hearing after 9/11 and discussing airline security procedures without ever getting around to Osama bin Laden or al Qaeda.