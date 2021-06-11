If JBS Treated COVID as Seriously as Cyberattack, Workers Might Still Be Alive

When she heard on the news that JBS USA had paid $11 million in ransom to cyber criminals who shut down several of its meat plants, Beatriz Rangel could only think of how differently the mega company had responded to the COVID-19 outbreak last year that killed her father and five co-workers, while sickening hundreds of others.

“I thought, ‘I'm sorry God, but they deserve everything they get,’” she said of JBS on Thursday. “They’re so quick to pay something like that, but they don’t value human life.”

JBS officials emphasized in news reports that they had taken immediate action at the first indication of a cyberattack, doing all they could to address the threat and contain the damage.