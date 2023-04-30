If Only Ted Cruz Cared About This Constituent Almost Dying

Texas woman Amanda Zurawski ripped into Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, and other Republicans at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last Wednesday, verbally holding them to account for their role in the anti-abortion policies in the state that almost killed her.

“I nearly died on their watch. And furthermore, as a result of what happened to me, I may have been robbed of the opportunity to have children in the future and it’s because of the policies that they support,” Zurawski said, one of many points she addressed to the two men who were not even present in the room for her testimony.

Hosts of The New Abnormal politics podcast, Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie, got to unpack her testimony in Sunday’s bonus episode of the show, and they had a lot to say, too.

“I wish she hadn’t had to. And I wish that either Cruz or Cornyn cared, but they don’t, they absolutely do not care,” says Andy.

“For people who say that they are quote-unquote pro-life pro babies, they just robbed this woman of the ability to have a baby,” adds Danielle, echoing what Zurawski revealed in her testimony.

Also in this episode, Andy and Danielle listen to more clips and make fun of other Republicans, including Sen. Ron Johnson, who they listen to making the most idiotic case for climate change—yes, for it—that they’ve ever heard.

Plus, Cindy Cohn, the Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, chats with Andy about whether or not individual states can really ban video app TikTok, if a ban would actually protect against China getting Americans’ information, and one particular piece of legislation that could turn the private conversations you have online into not-so-private ones.

